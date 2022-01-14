News

Shout Out Louds Share Video for New Single “Sky and I (Himlen)” House Due Out February 18 via Bud Fox/Integral/[PIAS]

Photography by Aida Chehrehgosha



Sweden’s Shout Out Louds have shared a video for their new single, “Sky and I (Himlen).” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sixth studio album, House, which will be out on February 18, 2022 via Bud Fox/Integral/[PIAS]. Watch below.

Frontman Adam Olenius states in a press release that the song was written “after a night out observing other couples and seeing how easily it can turn bad—the very thin line that exists between falling in love and out of love.”

In December, the band shared the single “High as a Kite,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous studio album, Ease My Mind, came out in 2017 via Merge.

