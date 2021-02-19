News

All





Shura Announces Deluxe Reissue of “forevher” and Shares Unreleased Track “obsession” forevher Deluxe Edition due out March 19 via Secretly Canadian





Shura, an innovator in the contemporary pop world, has announced a deluxe version of her 2019 album forevher, which will feature the 11 original tracks alongside nine extras, including the unreleased song “obsession,” which she has now shared. Listen to “obsession” below. Also below is the single's cover art.

The new additions will include acoustic versions of five tracks on the album—all produced and recorded with Sam Evian, featuring single “magazine launch (demo),” 2019 single “elevator girl,” and two unreleased tracks, “obsession” and “t-shirt.”

In a press release, Shura had this to say about the unreleased track: “‘Obsession’ was one of the songs I wrote whilst I was writing forevher. I always wanted it to be a duet between two women but it never came to fruition during the recording process. Then, when I toured forevher in Europe, Rosie Lowe came with us and we’d always spoken about wanting to collaborate on something together and I suddenly remembered this song, which I loved but had somehow never finished. I sent the track across to Ro and when she sent back her rough take I was like ‘YES. this is it.’”

Also known as Alexandra Lilah Denton, Shura is streamlining the new wave of pop, who has a bold voice in the LGBTQ+ community and has a major contribution to current transition within the culture of pop music. Forevher was the sequel to her debut album Nothing’s Real, and she co-produced the album alongside Joel Pott.

forevher Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc One:

1-11. forevher Album Tracks

Disc Two:

12. magazine launch (demo)

13. elevator girl

14. obsession

15. t-shirt

16. side effects (acoustic)

17. religion (u can lay your hands on me) (acoustic)

18. the stage (acoustic)

19. BKLYNLDN (acoustic)

20. forever (acoustic)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.