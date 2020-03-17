News

Shura Shares New Song “Elevator Girl” (Feat. Ivy Sole) New Single Out Now via Secretly Canadian





Shura (aka Alexandra Lilah Denton) has shared a new song, “Elevator Girl.” It features guest vocals from Philadelphia rapper Ivy Sole. It’s the first new single since her 2019-released sophomore album, forevher, which came out via Secretly Canadian. “Elevator Girl” is out now via the label. Listen below, followed by Shura’s upcoming tour dates.

Denton had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Elevator Girl’ is partly inspired by the time I had to get an elevator to my hotel room on the 22nd floor with a first date who I’d only just met in the lobby. When we entered there were other people already in the elevator so we stayed silent because it felt weird to address the awkwardness in front of strangers. But it's also about the elation of a first date—the fact that it can make you feel kind of high without drugs. I'm stoked to have Ivy Sole contribute a verse because I’ve been a big fan ever since I first heard ‘Dream Girl.’ I reached out over Instagram, we linked up in Brooklyn over coffee at The Lot Radio, and decided it would be fun to work on this together.”

Forevher was the follow-up to her 2016 debut, Nothing’s Real. Denton is British, but is based in New York. Denton co-produced the album with Joel Pott. Forevher featured Jona Ma (from Jagwar Ma), Will Miller (Whitney), and T-E-E-D, with additional vocals from Rosie Lowe, Kerry Leatham, and Reva from Nimmo. The album included “BKLYNLDN,” a single shared back in March 2019 via a NSFW video. Then she shared a video for its second single, “religion (u can lay your hands on me)” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then Shura shared another song from the album, “the stage,” which a press release said was inspired by Minie Ripperton and Prince.

Shura Tour Dates:

13th May – Elsewhere Rooftop, Brooklyn, NY (headline date)

16th May – Imperial GNP, Tijuana

17th May – Corona Capital, Guadalajara

6th June – Tracks Festival, London

11th June – Sideways Festival, Helsinki

10th July – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

30th July – Hinterland Festival, Des Moines, ID

2nd August – Osheaga Festival, Montreal

8th August – Grape Festival, Slovakia

