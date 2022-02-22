News

Sigur Rós Announce World Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Dean Deblois



Iceland’s Sigur Rós have announced a world tour, which will begin this spring and summer in North America. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the list of North American dates below.

The band are said to be working on their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, according to a press release, and will be premiering new songs on tour.

Sigur Rós 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Sat. 4/30 - Festival Vaivén, Mexico

Tue. 5/3 - Citibanamex Auditorium, Monterrey

Thu. 5/5 - Auditorio Telmex GuadalajaraMon. 5/9 Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Wed. 5/11 Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR

Fri. 5/13 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

Tue. 5/17 Frost Amphitheater - Stanford, CA

Thu. 5/19 Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

Mon. 5/23 ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin TX

Tue. 5/24 ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin TX

Wed. 5/25 Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX

Fri. 5/27 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA

Sat. 5/28 Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Tue. 5/31 State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

Wed. 6/1 Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Fri. 6/3 Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

Sat. 6/4 Auditorium Theatre - Chicago, IL

Mon. 6/6 The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

Tue. 6/7 The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Wed. 6/8 Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

Fri. 6/10 Place des Arts - Montreal, QC

Sat. 6/11 Meridian Hall - Toronto, ON

Tue. 6/14 Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

Fri. 6/17 Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Sat. 6/18 Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

