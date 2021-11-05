 Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak) Share Video for New Song “Smoking Out the Window” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak) Share Video for New Song “Smoking Out the Window”

An Evening With Silk Sonic Due Out November 12 via Atlantic

Nov 05, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by John Esparza
Silk Sonic are Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (aka California musician/producer Brandon Paak Anderson) and they have shared a new song “Smoking Out the Window,” via a video for it. It’s the third single from their forthcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which is due out November 12 via Atlantic. “Smoking Out the Window” is another winning and smooth retro ’70s soul cut featuring amusing lyrics, this time about a lover who’s taking advantage and using the song’s narrator. “Got her bad ass kids runnin round my whole crib like it’s Chuck E Cheese/Put me in a jam with her ex-man in the UFC,” Mars sings. Mars co-directed the video with John Esparza. Watch it below.

In March the duo shared their debut single together, “Leave the Door Open,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in July they shared their second single, “Skate,” which also landed on our Songs of the Week.

The legendary Bootsy Collins came up with the name Silk Sonic and is featured on the album.

