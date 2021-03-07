News

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak) Share Video for New Song “Leave the Door Open” An Evening With Silk Sonic Coming Soon From Atlantic

Photography by Harper Smith



Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (aka California musician/producer Brandon Paak Anderson) have teamed up as Silk Sonic and have shared their debut single together, “Leave the Door Open,” via a video for the track. The song will be featured on the duo’s forthcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which doesn’t have a release date yet. “Leave the Door Open” is as smooth as, well… silk. You can imagine many a baby being conceived to the retro-sounding track. Mars co-directed the video with Florent Dechard. Watch it below.

Mars co-produced the song D’Mile. Mars, Anderson, D’Mile, and Brody Brown all wrote the song. The legendary Bootsy Collins came up with the name Silk Sonic and is featured on the album. Silk Sonic has also shared an intro track for the new song featuring Collins. Check that out below too.

