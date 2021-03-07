 Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak) Share Video for New Song “Leave the Door Open” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Sunday, March 7th, 2021  
Subscribe

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak) Share Video for New Song “Leave the Door Open”

An Evening With Silk Sonic Coming Soon From Atlantic

Mar 05, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Harper Smith
Bookmark and Share


Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (aka California musician/producer Brandon Paak Anderson) have teamed up as Silk Sonic and have shared their debut single together, “Leave the Door Open,” via a video for the track. The song will be featured on the duo’s forthcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which doesn’t have a release date yet. “Leave the Door Open” is as smooth as, well… silk. You can imagine many a baby being conceived to the retro-sounding track. Mars co-directed the video with Florent Dechard. Watch it below. 

Mars co-produced the song D’Mile. Mars, Anderson, D’Mile, and Brody Brown all wrote the song. The legendary Bootsy Collins came up with the name Silk Sonic and is featured on the album. Silk Sonic has also shared an intro track for the new song featuring Collins. Check that out below too.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent