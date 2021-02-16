News

Silly Boy Blue Debuts New Single “The Riddle” Debut Album Coming This Year

Photography by Manu Fauque



French singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Ana Benabdelkarim (a.k.a. Silly Boy Blue) started her music career with the band Pégase before taking on her solo moniker, inspired by the David Bowie track of the same name. The early Bowie deep cut is about a boy who sets out to upend norms and break rules. Benabdelkarim sees her goal as much the same. After her 2018 debut EP But You Will, Silly Boy Blue returned with a handful of stellar singles in 2020, further expanding upon her ethereal indie pop style. Silly Boy Blue has now returned with her first single of 2021, “The Riddle.”

“The Riddle” is another in Silly Boy Blue’s line of infectious indie pop singles, layering on ‘80s synth tones, sharp hooks, and lush vocals. It leans towards the pop side of Benadelkarim’s sound, putting the focus on luminous melodies and the addictive pulsing beat. Yet the instant pop allure doesn’t dampen the yearning lyrics as Benadelkarim searches inward towards the lingering what-ifs and regrets of a relationship. The accompanying video drives home the insistent spiral of obsession, as Benadelkarim runs continuously down an escalator, pushing past bystanders in an endless run.

Benadelkarim says of the song, “‘The Riddle’ talks about someone I never could decode. I wrote this song to remember to always keep focusing on hope, that there is always a place where we feel like we belong. Hence the chorus' mantra ‘Somewhere, you could be fine somewhere, you have to find somewhere, he's not the one.’ To finally find your own bedroom, where you feel safe.”

“In the music video we aimed to translate this absolutely crazy feeling about obsession, that no one besides you can stop, and when you realize it's time to let go. It takes place in Prague, Czech Republic, and it was the most intense two shooting nights of my life - continuously getting down the escalators for several hours- it most likely got close to the frenzy state I felt while writing the song.” Check out the song and video below and watch for Silly Boy Blue’s debut, out later this year.