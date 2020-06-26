News

Silverbacks Share Video for New Song “Up the Nurses” Fad Due Out July 17 via Central Tones





Promising new Dublin five-piece Silverbacks are releasing their debut album, Fad, on July 17 via Central Tones. Now they have shared another song from it, “Up the Nurses,” via a video for the somewhat brief track. The band self-directed the video, which features lots of tinfoil and computers. Watch it below.

Bassist/vocalist Emma Hanlon had this to say about the song in a press release: “I love Blondie and Kilian [O’Kelly] overheard me singing along to them one night. A few days later he surprised me with our very own new wave jam ‘Up the Nurses.’ The song talks about ‘amour fou’ (‘mad love’) and the unwanted adoration someone receives for the care they're giving someone.”



Vocalist/guitarist Daniel O'Kelly had this to say about the video: “With everyone in isolation we set ourselves the challenge of building our own weird world. In the video two amateur radio enthusiasts help an astronaut return to his galaxy queen. We all had a basic tin foil spec and story to work from and everyone then shot their individual parts. It's loosely inspired by Be Kind Rewind and their resourcefulness.”

When Fad was announced the band shared a new song from it, “Muted Gold,” via an amusing video for the track. “Muted Gold” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Girl Band bassist Daniel Fox produced Fad. The band features Daniel O'Kelly (vocals/guitar), Kilian O’Kelly (guitar/vocals), Emma Hanlon (bass/vocals), Peadar Kearney (guitar), and Gary Wickham (drums).

A previous press release further described the album and its themes: “Debut album Fad represents the sound of a band trying to make sense of a noisy and disjointed world—one that competes for your attention at every turn. For them, it has come to be a symbol of what it feels like to try and absorb the world through both fleeting moments in front of screens, and prolonged obsessive periods filled with focus. They pull apart pop-culture in search of new meaning, whether it’s a nod to The Simpsons (‘Fad 95’), imagining a lost John Hughes film (Klub Silberrücken), spiralling downwards into youtube deep-dives (‘Pink Tide’), or making sense of youth culture through The Urban Dictionary (‘Grinning At the Lid’). Much in the same way that modern life can be defined by its unpredictability, Silverbacks colorful, vivid and exuberant songs dismantle their source material and end up in places that you don’t think they will.”

Silverbacks Tour Dates:

August 27 - Kasbah Social Club, Limerick, Ireland

August 28 - The Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

September 01 - The Crofter's Rights, Bristol, UK

September 02 - The Victoria, London, UK

September 03 - Network 2, Sheffield, UK

September 04 - The Hug & Pint, Glasgow, UK

September 05 - Psych Fest, Manchester, UK

September 06 - Heartbreakers, Southampton, UK

September 08 - The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

September 09 - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK

