Silversun Pickups Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Scared Together” Physical Thrills Due Out August 19 via New Machine

Photography by Claire Marie Vogel



Los Angeles four-piece Silversun Pickups have announced the release of a new album, Physical Thrills, which will be out on August 19 via the band’s own label New Machine. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Scared Together.” View the Claire Marie Vogel-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

The band’s Brian Aubert elaborates on the new album in a press release: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a fuck. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living headspace no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.”

The band’s most recent album, Widow’s Weeds, came out in 2019 via New Machine.

