Silversun Pickups Share Video For New Single “Alone on a Hill” Physical Thrills Due Out August 19 via New Machine





Los Angeles four-piece Silversun Pickups have shared a video for their new single, “Alone on a Hill.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Physical Thrills, which will be out on August 19 via the band’s own label New Machine. View the Suzie Vlček-directed video below.

In a press release, bassist Nikki Moninger states: “This song exposes a side I didn’t know I had in me. It felt freeing, especially with everything going on in the past couple of years. I’m grateful everyone gave me so much support during the recording process as I am a bit timid when it comes to hearing the sound of my own voice. Bri just kept telling me to channel my inner Kate Bush.”

Upon announcement of the new album earlier this month, the band shared its lead single, “Scared Together.” Their previous album, Widow’s Weeds, came out in 2019 via New Machine.

