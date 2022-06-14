News

Simple Minds Announce New Album, Share New Song “Vision Thing” Direction of the Heart Due Out October 21 via BMG

Photography by Dean Chalkley



Lest you forget about them, ’80s New Wave icons Simple Minds have announced a new album, Direction of the Heart, and shared its first single, “Vision Thing.” Direction of the Heart is due out October 21 via BMG. Check out “Vision Thing” below, followed by the album’s cover art.

The current lineup of Simple Minds features founding members Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (guitars, keyboards) joined by Gordy Goudie (acoustic guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), Berenice Scott (keyboards), and Sarah Brown (vocals).

The Scottish band formed in 1977 and released their first two albums, Life in a Day and Real to Real Cacophony, two years later in 1979. The band found their biggest success with their 1985 single “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” from the soundtrack to John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club and a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Their 1985 album, Once Upon a Time, was also a big success, despite not even featuring “Don’t You (Forget About Me).” It’s iconic single “Alive and Kicking” was a #3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The band hasn’t really stopped releasing new music since then, with many of their albums making the Top 10 in the UK, including three #1 albums over the years. Simple Minds’ last album was 2018’s Walk Between Worlds, which hit #4 on the UK album charts.

“Vision Thing” is a tribute to Kerr’s father, his “best pal,” who died in 2019. Kerr and Burchill created and demoed much of Direction of the Heart in Sicily, Italy, where they both live. The album was then recorded at Hamburg’s Chameleon Studios. Simple Minds self-produced most of the album, with some additional production by Andy Wright (Massive Attack, Echo & The Bunnymen) and Gavin Goldberg (Simply Red, KT Tunstall). Simple Minds’ bassist Ged Grimes, drummer Cherisse Osei, and vocalist Sarah Brown all contributed to some of the tracks, but recorded their parts separately in London. Sparks’ frontman Russell Mael guests on the album’s “Human Traffic.”

Kerr had this to say about the album in a press release: “How to make a feel-good ‘electro-rock’ record, during the very worst of times? Direction of the Heart is the result of that challenge. Who would have thought we’d have so much fun creating it?”

