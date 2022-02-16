News

Sinead O’Brien Announces Debut Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Holy Country” Time Bend and Break the Bower Due Out June 10 via Chess Club

Photography by Chloé le Drezin



Ireland’s Sinead O’Brien has announced the release of her debut album, Time Bend and Break the Bower, which will be out on June 10 via Chess Club. O’Brien has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Holy Country,” in addition to announcing a U.K./European tour. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the Chloé le Drezin-directed video for “Holy Country” below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

In a press release, O’Brien states: “The story of the album is built up in layers; one song giving context to the next. I thought about becoming undressed; testing my ideas, my voice. Working myself out across themes of identity, curiosity, creative process. Experimenting with the form and shape of language, using tone and delivery to get to the immediate center of what I am saying. The record opens and closes with poems, these tracks have a really clear direction - a form which is set apart from the ‘songs.’ I hold stops in different places, moving emphatically through the lyrics, changing the meaning. No punctuation—only the voice mapping out the way.

“The album title Time Bend and Break The Bower, from the song ‘Multitudes,’ came into my head and made its demands, an idea that pressed on me throughout the record. It has a very active role. The clock symbol is enlarged, it looms like a moon over my activity watching, counting me down to zero. Dripping with self-sabotage and the feeling of being chased; it pulls and pushes against the verses which talk of ‘Multitudes’; the things that faithfully come back—the images, the words, creativity. It is creativity itself.”

O’Brien’s new album was produced by Dan Carey. Last year, O’Brien shared the song “Kid Stuff.” A year prior, she released the EP Drowning in Blessings.

Time Bend And Break The Bower Tracklist:

1. Pain Is The Fashion Of The Spirit

2. Salt

3. Girlkind

4. End Of Days

5. Like Culture

6. The Rarest Kind

7. Holy Country

8. Spare For My Size, Me

9. There Are Good Times Coming

10. Multitudes

11. Go Again

Sinead O’Brien Tour Dates:

March 2022

12th - Route Du Rock, Saint-Malo, France

14th- 20th SXSW Festival, Austin TX, USA

26th - M4Music Festival, Zurich, Switzerland

April 2022

9th - Wide Eyed Festival, O2 Academy, Leicester, UK

29th - Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels, Belgium (Belle and Sebastian Support)

May 2022

1st - Get Together Festival, The University of Sheffield Students’ Union, Sheffield, UK

12th - 14th - The Great Escape Festival, Brighton, UK

28th - 29th - Sea Change Festival, Totnes, UK

June 2022

6th - Primavera In The City, Barcelona, Spain

July 2022

17th - Motherwell Concert Hall, Motherwell, UK (Belle and Sebastian Support)

29th - 31st - All Together Now Festival, Co Waterford, Ireland

September 2022

1st - 4th - End Of The Road Festival, Wiltshire, UK

15th - Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

16th - Le Point Éphémère, Paris, France

17th - Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands

18th - Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam, Netherlands

20th - Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

21st - Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark

22nd - Obaren, Stockholm, Sweden

25th. - Bumann & SOHN, Cologne, Germany

26th - Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

October 2022 – UK and Ireland headline tour

9th - Cluny 2, Newcastle, UK

10th - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK

11th - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

12th - Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

14th - Bodega, Nottingham, UK

17th - Lafayette, London, UK

19th - Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

20th - Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate, UK

21st - Exchange, Bristol, UK

26th - Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

27th - Whelans, Dublin, Ireland

28th - Black Box, Belfast, UK

29th - Dolans Warehouse, Limerick, Ireland

November 2022 - Belle and Sebastian UK Support Tour

14th - Roundhouse, London, UK (B&S Support)

17th - O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK (B&S Support)

24th - O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK (B&S Support)

27th - Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK (B&S Support)

28th - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK (B&S Support)

29th - Guildhall, Southampton, UK (B&S Support)

30th - Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK (B&S Support)

