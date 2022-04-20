News

Sinead O’Brien Shares Video for New Single “There Are Good Times Coming” Time Bend and Break the Bower Due Out June 10 via Chess Club

Photography by Chloé le Drezin



Ireland’s Sinead O’Brien has shared a video for her new single, “There Are Good Times Coming.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, Time Bend and Break the Bower, which will be out on June 10 via Chess Club. View the Chloé le Drezin-directed video below.

In a press release, O’Brien elaborates on the new single: “It’s a hyper real, close-up look at the surroundings of this place, and a glance to the horizon. Mundane observations weave in and around concepts of rituals, manifestations, intentions. A mantra anchors me as I spin and fall in an alternate space.

“Watch the ripple effect of things play out; life, ideas, episodes. A subtle movement makes the biggest tremors. There are moments where the music is sparse and the lyrics hang around a while. It’s a strange space, warmth and coolness in the air. Full moon, dogs barking in the distance and an empty railway station. ‘There Are Good Times Coming’ is not a dream, it’s a restless night.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, O’Brien shared the song “Holy Country.”

Last year, O’Brien shared the song “Kid Stuff.” A year prior, she released the EP Drowning in Blessings.

