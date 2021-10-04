News

Sixteen Jackies Shares New Single “Creature Feature” New EP Hostile Architecture Out on Oct 29th via Born Losers Records

Photography by Dakota Allen



Philly-based band Sixteen Jackies are a group of queer punks writing bloody, campy glam anthems, inspired equally by classic horror movies as by David Bowie. Later this month the band is sharing their third EP, Hostile Architecture. As vocalist Jody DeMarco describes, the EP is “about the baggage that comes with growing up queer and closeted and the problems that that baggage creates down the line.”

The band has already shared “Just Kids,” their first single from the record, and just in time for October, the band is now back with their latest single “Creature Feature.”

“Creature Feature” is a seamless marriage of the band’s fuzz-laden glam punk with sweeping declarations of romantic devotion. Amidst all the references to pulpy monster movies, the band drops lines straight out of the girl-group playbook (“I just wanna be your baby”), all the while tracing a tribute to the rollercoaster of teenage queer love. DeMarco shouts and howls his way through the song before the band launches into a spikey climactic guitar solo to carry the track to a close. Though the track takes its name most obviously from the monster movies that have long inspired the band, once you dig a little deeper past the blood on-screen, you find a heartfelt outsider anthem and an irresistible pop song beneath.

DeMarco says of the track, “Creature Feature” is one of our more lighthearted songs, though there’s still a good bit of angst bubbling underneath. It’s about two dudes falling in love, getting messed up, and going to the movies. I originally wrote this song when I was seventeen as a joke but it’s gone through many evolutions since then. This version feels like a scarily over the top declaration of devotion inside of a haunted house.

Check out the song below. Hostile Architecture is out on October 29th via Born Losers Records.

