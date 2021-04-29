News

All





Skullcrusher Announces First Tour Dates and Shares “Live From Los Angeles” Video Session Storm in Summer EP Out Now via Secretly Canadian





Los Angeles based singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine, who records under the name Skullcrusher, has announced numerous fall show dates which will be her first ever U.S. tour. Accompanying this announcement, she has shared a live video session, Live From Los Angeles, featuring her and her band playing several songs outdoors in Topanga Canyon. Check out the tour dates and live performance below.

Tickets for Ballentine’s tour are on sale now, and the show performances on the road will feature music from her first two EPs Skullcrusher and Storm In Summer.

Storm In Summer includes “Song for Nick Drake,” a new track she shared in February via a video for it, and its title track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). The EP was made with Ballentine’s regular collaborator Noah Weinman.

“These are words I wrote down in my room, and I didn’t think people would listen to them at all,” Ballentine said of the Storm In Summer EP in a previous press release. “But when people are suddenly interpreting them, you think, ‘Fuck, I shouldn’t have even released this.’”

Last October she released “Farm,” a new single that was one of our Songs of the Week. At the same time she also released a cover of Radiohead’s “Lift.” They followed her self-titled debut EP, released in June 2020 via Secretly Canadian.

This is the very first opportunity fans outside of Los Angeles have to see Skullcrusher perform live since her two project releases and over a year of isolation from the live music world.

Read our 2020 interview with Skullcrusher and our review of Storm In Summer

Skullcrusher Tour Dates:

Mon Nov 29 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

Tue Nov 30 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Thu Dec 02 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

Fri Dec 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Fri Dec 10 – Washington, DC – DC9

Sat Dec 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Sun Dec 12 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Wed Dec 15 – New York, NY – Elsewhere - Zone One

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.