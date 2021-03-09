Skullcrusher Announces New EP, Shares Video for Title Track “Storm in Summer”
Storm in Summer EP Due Out April 9 via Secretly Canadian
Mar 08, 2021
Photography by Silken Weinberg & Angela Ricciardi
Skullcrusher, the musical moniker of LA-based singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine, has announced a new EP, Storm in Summer, and shared its title track, via a video for the new single. Check out “Storm in Summer” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art.
Ballentine had this to say about the new song in a press release: “I wrote ‘Storm in Summer’ after releasing the first Skullcrusher EP. Over that summer I thought a lot about what it means to really put myself out there and share something personal. I felt so vulnerable and overwhelmed by the fact that these songs I had written in private were exposed and likely being misinterpreted or disliked. I think the song really tries to communicate these anxieties in a cathartic way while also leaning more into the beauty of relinquishing part of myself.”
The EP includes “Song for Nick Drake,” a new track she shared in February via a video for it. The EP was made with Ballentine’s regular collaborator Noah Weinman.
“These are words I wrote down in my room, and I didn’t think people would listen to them at all,” Ballentine says of the EP. “But when people are suddenly interpreting them, you think, ‘Fuck, I shouldn’t have even released this.’”
Last October she released “Farm,” a new single that was one of our Songs of the Week. At the same time she also released a cover of Radiohead’s “Lift.” They followed her self-titled debut EP, released in June 2020 via Secretly Canadian.
Read our 2020 interview with Skullcrusher.
Previously we shared Skullercrusher EP’s “Day of Show,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then we shared the video for “Trace.”
Storm in Summer EP Tracklist:
01 Windshield
02 Song for Nick Drake
03 Steps
04 Storm in Summer
05 Prefer
