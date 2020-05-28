 Skullcrusher Shares Video for New Song “Day of Show” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, May 28th, 2020  
Subscribe

Skullcrusher Shares Video for New Song “Day of Show”

Skullcrusher EP Due Out June 26 via Secretly Canadian

May 27, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela Photography by Silken Weinberg
Bookmark and Share


Skullcrusher (aka Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine) has shared a new song, “Day of Show,” via a video for the track that plays like a hazy childhood VHS dream. It is the second single from her upcoming self-titled debut EP, which is due out June 26 via Secretly Canadian. It’s also the EP’s closing track. Watch the video below. 

“Day of Show” follows “Places/Plans,” the EP’s first single. Despite Skullcrusher’s name, both of the singles have been soft, acoustic songs with reflective lyrics.

In a press release Ballentine says she wrote “Day of Show” last summer while she felt “dazed and restless” from the heat and says it is a song about “feeling trapped in yourself.” 

It is a song about feeling trapped in yourself, unable to help yourself and reluctant to let others in,” she says. “It explores the fragmented behavior and thoughts that arise from this feeling: a kind of daydreaming that can be really creative but also the darkness that also exists there.”

The upcoming EP is inspired by the media Ballentine consumed after quitting her job at a gallery, including Nick Drake, ambient electronica, and the Czech New Wave film Valerie and Her Week of Wonders. Noah Weinman produced the EP.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent