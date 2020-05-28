News

Skullcrusher Shares Video for New Song “Day of Show” Skullcrusher EP Due Out June 26 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Silken Weinberg



Skullcrusher (aka Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine) has shared a new song, “Day of Show,” via a video for the track that plays like a hazy childhood VHS dream. It is the second single from her upcoming self-titled debut EP, which is due out June 26 via Secretly Canadian. It’s also the EP’s closing track. Watch the video below.

“Day of Show” follows “Places/Plans,” the EP’s first single. Despite Skullcrusher’s name, both of the singles have been soft, acoustic songs with reflective lyrics.

In a press release Ballentine says she wrote “Day of Show” last summer while she felt “dazed and restless” from the heat and says it is a song about “feeling trapped in yourself.”

“It is a song about feeling trapped in yourself, unable to help yourself and reluctant to let others in,” she says. “It explores the fragmented behavior and thoughts that arise from this feeling: a kind of daydreaming that can be really creative but also the darkness that also exists there.”

The upcoming EP is inspired by the media Ballentine consumed after quitting her job at a gallery, including Nick Drake, ambient electronica, and the Czech New Wave film Valerie and Her Week of Wonders. Noah Weinman produced the EP.

