Sky Ferreira Shares New Single “Don’t Forget”
Her First New Single in Three Years
Sky Ferreira has shared a new single, “Don’t Forget.” Produced by Ferreira alongside frequent collaborator Jorge Elbrecht, it is her first single in three years and the latest release from her forthcoming second album, Masochism. Listen below.
In 2019, Ferreira shared the single “Downhill Lullaby,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her debut album, Night Time, My Time, was released in 2013.
