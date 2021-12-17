 Sleaford Mods Announce 2022 North American Tour, Share Cover of Yazoo’s “Don’t Go” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 17th, 2021  
Sleaford Mods Announce 2022 North American Tour, Share Cover of Yazoo’s “Don’t Go”

New Cover Out Now via Rough Trade

Dec 17, 2021 By Joey Arnone
British punk duo Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of their most recent album, Spare Ribs. The duo have also shared a cover of Yazoo’s 1982 single “Don’t Go.” Listen to the cover and view the full list of tour dates below.

Spare Ribs came out back in January via Rough Trade. It included the singles “Mork N Mindy” featuring Billy Nomates, one of our Songs of the Week, “Shortcummings,” and “Nudge It” featuring Amy Taylor of Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers, also one of our Songs of the Week. In October, the duo shared remixes of the album track “I Don’t Rate You.”

Last month, Williamson shared a double single with The Bug (aka Kevin Martin).

Listen to our interview with Sleaford Mods in a recent episode of our podcast.

Sleaford Mods 2022 Tour Dates:

Thu, April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Fri, April 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Sat, April 30 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Tue, May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Thu, May 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri, May 6 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sat, May 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Wed, May 11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu, May 12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Fri, May 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Sat, May 14 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
Wed, May 18 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Thu, May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
Fri, May 20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Sat, May 21 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

