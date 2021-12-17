News

All





Sleaford Mods Announce 2022 North American Tour, Share Cover of Yazoo’s “Don’t Go” New Cover Out Now via Rough Trade





British punk duo Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of their most recent album, Spare Ribs. The duo have also shared a cover of Yazoo’s 1982 single “Don’t Go.” Listen to the cover and view the full list of tour dates below.

Spare Ribs came out back in January via Rough Trade. It included the singles “Mork N Mindy” featuring Billy Nomates, one of our Songs of the Week, “Shortcummings,” and “Nudge It” featuring Amy Taylor of Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers, also one of our Songs of the Week. In October, the duo shared remixes of the album track “I Don’t Rate You.”

Last month, Williamson shared a double single with The Bug (aka Kevin Martin).

Listen to our interview with Sleaford Mods in a recent episode of our podcast.

Sleaford Mods 2022 Tour Dates:

Thu, April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Fri, April 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat, April 30 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Tue, May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Thu, May 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri, May 6 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat, May 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Wed, May 11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu, May 12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Fri, May 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Sat, May 14 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Wed, May 18 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Thu, May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

Fri, May 20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat, May 21 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.