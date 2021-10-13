News

Sleaford Mods Share Video for New Orbital Remix of “I Don’t Rate You” New Set of Remixes Out Now via Rough Trade





British punk duo Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) have shared a video for a new remix of their song “I Don’t Rate You,” taken from their most recent album, Spare Ribs. The remix was done by British electronic duo Orbital, and is accompanied by another remix from Fearn under his Extnddntwrk moniker as part of a new remix single which is out now via Rough Trade. The single will be available physically on 12-inch vinyl for the band’s upcoming tour. Check out the new video below, along with the new single.

“Orbital made most other contemporaries look daft in the early days of dance music,” states Williamson in a press release. “You couldn’t even begin to figure out where they were coming from. It totally belonged to them at that time and indeed carried on being so. ‘I Don’t Rate You,’ for me, was inspired by early rave, The Prodigy and Orbital, LFO. That’s the vibe I got when Andrew sent the music through. We both use the benchmark of this kind of music when assessing what’s going to be the best formula for hard hitting tunes. You can’t mess with it. And now we have a remix by one of these hard hitters. It’s proper.”

He adds: “Andrew has done a blinder with this Extnddntwrk ‘You Wanna Sound Cool’ remix. The speeded up voice sample and relentless signature beat push this idea of old school new school business. It’s bang, bang grim as fuck non stop. Totally compliments the Orbital offering.”

Listen to our interview with Sleaford Mods in a recent episode of our podcast.

