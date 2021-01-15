News

Sleaford Mods – Stream the New Album Spare Ribs Out Now via Rough Trade





English electronic punk duo, Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) have released a new album, Spare Ribs, today via Rough Trade. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below.

Spare Ribs’ title was inspired by the pandemic, as Williamson explained in a previous press release: “the idea of the amount of people that died from the first wave of coronavirus; human lives are always expendable to the elites… We’re in a constant state of being spare ribs.”

Previously Sleadord Mods shared Spare Ribs’ first single, “Mork N Mindy,” via a video for it. The song and video featured Billy Nomates. They also performed the song on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Mork N Mindy” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Shortcummings,” via a video for it (the song’s title referenced Dominic Cummings, the former Chief Advisor to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson). Earlier this week they shared one last pre-release single from it, “Nudge It,” via a video for the track. Both the song and video feature Amy Taylor of Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Taylor’s part was clearly filmed separately, likely in Australia. Eddie the Wheel directed the video.

The band have also recently announced the SMtv Spare Ribs Special TV Show. It will be broadcast on their YouTube channel this Saturday (January 16) at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST and will feature interviews with the band and album collaborators Billy Nomates and Amy Taylor, plus live footage from their 100 Club livestream and cameos from special guests such as John Thomson, Robbie Williams, Iggy Pop, and more.

Back in May 2020 the band released a career-spanning retrospective, All That Glue. Before that, their last album was 2019’s Eton Alive.

