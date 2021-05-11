Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Worry With You”
Path of Wellness Due Out June 11 via Mom + Pop
May 11, 2021
Photography by Karen Murphy
Sleater-Kinney have announced a new album, Path of Wellness, and shared a video for a new song from it, “Worry With You.” Path of Wellness is the first album to be self-produced by the band and the first to be recorded since drummer Janet Weiss left the band in 2019. Path of Wellness is due out June 11 via Mom + Pop. Alberta Poon directed the “Worry With You” video, which features two women (Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson) coping with living together in a tiny house, with the band’s Carrie Brownstein (guitar/vocals) and Corin Tucker (guitar/vocals) appearing on TV. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as their upcoming co-headlining tour dates with Wilco.
Path of Wellness is the band’s follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, which landed them on one of the two covers of our My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won’t Hold and their all-time favorite album.
Brownstein and Tucker recorded the album in Portland, utilizing local musicians to back them up. The tour with Wilco was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back due to COVID-19.
Path of Wellness Tracklist:
01 Path of Wellness
02 High in the Grass
03 Worry With You
04 Method
05 Shadow Town
06 Favorite Neighbor
07 Tomorrow’s Grave
08 No Knives
09 Complex Female Characters
10 Down the Line
11 Bring Mercy
Sleater-Kinney and Wilco U.S. Tour Dates:
Thu-Aug-05 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts *
Sat-Aug-07 Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *
Tue-Aug-10 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu-Aug-12 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Fri-Aug-13 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Sat-Aug-14 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun-Aug-15 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Tue-Aug-17 Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
Wed-Aug-18 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
Fri-Aug-20 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat-Aug-21 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Sun-Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
Tue-Aug-24 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Wed-Aug-25 Portland, ME - State Theatre Summer Concert Series - Thompson’s Point
Thu-Aug-26 Lewiston, NY - Artpark
Sat-Aug-28 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park - Jay Pritzker Pavilion
*indicates no NNAMDÏ on this date
