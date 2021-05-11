News

All





Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Worry With You” Path of Wellness Due Out June 11 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Karen Murphy



Sleater-Kinney have announced a new album, Path of Wellness, and shared a video for a new song from it, “Worry With You.” Path of Wellness is the first album to be self-produced by the band and the first to be recorded since drummer Janet Weiss left the band in 2019. Path of Wellness is due out June 11 via Mom + Pop. Alberta Poon directed the “Worry With You” video, which features two women (Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson) coping with living together in a tiny house, with the band’s Carrie Brownstein (guitar/vocals) and Corin Tucker (guitar/vocals) appearing on TV. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as their upcoming co-headlining tour dates with Wilco.

Path of Wellness is the band’s follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, which landed them on one of the two covers of our My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won’t Hold and their all-time favorite album.

Brownstein and Tucker recorded the album in Portland, utilizing local musicians to back them up. The tour with Wilco was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Path of Wellness Tracklist:

01 Path of Wellness

02 High in the Grass

03 Worry With You

04 Method

05 Shadow Town

06 Favorite Neighbor

07 Tomorrow’s Grave

08 No Knives

09 Complex Female Characters

10 Down the Line

11 Bring Mercy

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco U.S. Tour Dates:

Thu-Aug-05 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts *

Sat-Aug-07 Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Tue-Aug-10 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu-Aug-12 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Fri-Aug-13 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sat-Aug-14 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun-Aug-15 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Tue-Aug-17 Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

Wed-Aug-18 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Fri-Aug-20 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat-Aug-21 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Sun-Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Tue-Aug-24 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed-Aug-25 Portland, ME - State Theatre Summer Concert Series - Thompson’s Point

Thu-Aug-26 Lewiston, NY - Artpark

Sat-Aug-28 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park - Jay Pritzker Pavilion



*indicates no NNAMDÏ on this date

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.