News

All





Sloppy Jane Share Video for New Single “Jesus and Your Living Room Floor” Madison Due Out November 5 via Saddest Factory

Photography by Sara Cath



Sloppy Jane, the 11-piece avant rock act headed by Haley Dahl, have shared a video for their new single, “Jesus and Your Living Room Floor.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Madison, which will be out on November 5 via Saddest Factory. Watch the video, directed by Mika Lungulov-Klotz and filmed at Lost World Caverns in West Virginia where the album was recorded, below.

Dahl elaborates on the new song in a press release: “It’s about loneliness, mostly. It’s a fantasy about becoming greater in death—someone more interesting than I ever was, more loved than I ever was. It’s also about loving somebody so much that everything they touch becomes God; a photograph, a plastic horse, the floor of their living room. It’s all pretty toxic, honestly! But that’s the best part of writing songs, it’s like building an ugly feeling a pretty little house of its own so that it stops living in mine.”

Upon the album’s announcement last month, the band shared the song “Party Anthem.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.