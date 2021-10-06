 Sloppy Jane Share Video for New Single “Jesus and Your Living Room Floor” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 6th, 2021  
Subscribe

Sloppy Jane Share Video for New Single “Jesus and Your Living Room Floor”

Madison Due Out November 5 via Saddest Factory

Oct 06, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sara Cath
Bookmark and Share


Sloppy Jane, the 11-piece avant rock act headed by Haley Dahl, have shared a video for their new single, “Jesus and Your Living Room Floor.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Madison, which will be out on November 5 via Saddest Factory. Watch the video, directed by Mika Lungulov-Klotz and filmed at Lost World Caverns in West Virginia where the album was recorded, below.

Dahl elaborates on the new song in a press release: “It’s about loneliness, mostly. It’s a fantasy about becoming greater in death—someone more interesting than I ever was, more loved than I ever was. It’s also about loving somebody so much that everything they touch becomes God; a photograph, a plastic horse, the floor of their living room. It’s all pretty toxic, honestly! But that’s the best part of writing songs, it’s like building an ugly feeling a pretty little house of its own so that it stops living in mine.”

Upon the album’s announcement last month, the band shared the song “Party Anthem.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent