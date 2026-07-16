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Slow Fiction Share New Single “turning down flowers” Prior to The Release of Their Debut Album dollhouse

Photography by Jimmy Quinn

Slow Fiction have released “turning down flowers”, the latest single from their debut album dollhouse, out August 7th via Tight Knit. The track arrives with a video featuring tour footage shot by Samantha Caballero.

The band, singer Julia Vassallo, guitarists Paul Knepple and Joseph Skimmons, bassist Ryan Duffin and drummer Akiva Henig, describe the song as an expression of unapologetic vulnerability. Vassallo says: “When I was younger, I used to love that the word ‘together’ split up was ‘to get her.’ At this point, it’s unrealistic to expect every song a woman sings about womanhood or an exploration of existing in a certain body to be uplifting and overtly empowering. That’s not equality. We should be able to express being super existentially depressed about our place in a room, and act weird about it. I don’t think we’re typically allotted that space, especially in certain genres of music and art.”

Their debut album dollhouse was self-produced by the band and mixed by Sonny DiPerri (DIIV, Julie). Across eleven tracks, the album explores identity as something both private and observed, probing the line between who we are alone and who we become when watched, whether by others, online or by ourselves. Recording began in August 2025, with final mixes completed in January. The band worked with vintage instruments and unconventional textures, including a pump organ, Mellotron and vocoder. Guitarist Paul Knepple says self-producing became “another layer of the songwriting.”

Slow Fiction will host an album release show at Brooklyn’s TV Eye on August 8th, presented by Antics Magazine, ahead of a run of North American tour dates supporting Swervedriver.



dollhouse is out August 7th via Tight Knit and available to pre-order now.

Tour Dates

8 Aug – TV Eye, Brooklyn, NY (dollhouse LP release show)

18 Aug – The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA (with Swervedriver)

19 Aug – Bar le Ritz, Montreal, QC (with Swervedriver)

20 Aug – The Bronson, Ottawa, ON (with Swervedriver)

21 Aug – Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto, ON (with Swervedriver)

22 Aug – El Club, Detroit, MI (with Swervedriver)

23 Aug – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL (with Swervedriver)

25 Aug – Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH (with Swervedriver)

26 Aug – The Atlantis, Washington, DC (with Swervedriver)

27 Aug – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA (with Swervedriver)

28 Aug – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ (with Swervedriver)

29 Aug – Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY (with Swervedriver)



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