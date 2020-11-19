News

slowthai Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Song “nhs” TYRON Due Out February 5, 2021 on Method/AWGE/Interscope

Photography by Crown & Owls



British rapper slowthai has announced the release of his second studio album, TYRON, in addition to sharing a video for a new song from the album titled “nhs,” an ode to England’s National Health Service. Slowthai described the song in a tweet as “a reminder to appreciate what you have whilst you have it.” TYRON is due out February 5, 2021 on Method/AWGE/Interscope. The video for “nhs” was directed by slowthai’s longtime collaborators The Rest. The video, along with TYRON’s album art and tracklist, can be viewed below.

Back in September, slowthai released the debut single from TYRON, “feel away,” which features James Blake and Mount Kimbie. Last year, he released his critically acclaimed debut album Nothing Great About Britain on True Panther/Method. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list at #56.

TYRON Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. 45 SMOKE

2. CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)

3. MAZZA (feat. A$AP Rocky)

4. VEX

5. WOT

6. DEAD

7. PLAY WITH FIRE

Disc 2:

1. i tried

2. focus

3. terms (feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry)

4. push (feat. Deb Never)

5. nhs

6. feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)

7. adhd

