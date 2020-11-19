 slowthai Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Song “nhs” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, November 19th, 2020  
Subscribe

slowthai Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Song “nhs”

TYRON Due Out February 5, 2021 on Method/AWGE/Interscope

Nov 19, 2020 By Joey Arnone Photography by Crown & Owls
Bookmark and Share


British rapper slowthai has announced the release of his second studio album, TYRON, in addition to sharing a video for a new song from the album titled “nhs,” an ode to England’s National Health Service. Slowthai described the song in a tweet as “a reminder to appreciate what you have whilst you have it.” TYRON is due out February 5, 2021 on Method/AWGE/Interscope. The video for “nhs” was directed by slowthai’s longtime collaborators The Rest. The video, along with TYRON’s album art and tracklist, can be viewed below.

Back in September, slowthai released the debut single from TYRON, “feel away,” which features James Blake and Mount Kimbie. Last year, he released his critically acclaimed debut album Nothing Great About Britain on True Panther/Method. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list at #56. 

TYRON Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. 45 SMOKE

2. CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)

3. MAZZA (feat. A$AP Rocky)

4. VEX

5. WOT

6. DEAD

7. PLAY WITH FIRE

Disc 2:

1. i tried

2. focus

3. terms (feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry)

4. push (feat. Deb Never)

5. nhs

6. feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)

7. adhd

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent