Slyph Shares New EP ‘Ancient Hole’ - Stream It Below Watch the Accompanying Short Film Below

Photography by Rosie Alice Foster



Sylph is the latest project from Thomas Cohen, previously the founder and vocalist of gothic noise punk outfit S.C.U.M. After sharing a handful of one-off singles this year, today Cohen has returned with a new 4 track EP, Ancient Hole, bringing together the worlds of electronica, psychedelia, and post punk.

On his latest release, Cohen has paired up with collaborators from the world of techno, including Regis, Terence Fixmer, and Nicolas Bougaïeff, as well as composer and singer Anni Hogan.

The EP opens with the sinuous beats and winding melodies of “Scripture of Love” before drawing back into the spacious and sinister ambient soundscapes of the title track, “Ancient Hole.” From there, Cohen then dives completely into pounding techno beats with “Chain of Love” and transcendent melodic electronica with “Touch Me I’m In Heaven.” On Ancient Hole Cohen reinterprets genre lines, fusing his influences together into new fractured forms, ones which echo the dark gothic tone of his past work while feeling altogether new. As Cohen describes, “I wanted to fuse the singer-songwriter format of having a verse or a chorus, with a harder electronic repetition,” explains Cohen.

Along with the release, Cohen has also shared an accompanying short film, directed by Victor Gutierrez. The film, like the EP, opens with “Scripture of Love” and “Ancient Hole,” but then diverts into “Tears Fall From The Sun,” a skeletal piano-led track from his previous 2021 EP, Silver As It Was Before.

Check out the EP and video below. Ancient Hole can be streamed everywhere here.

