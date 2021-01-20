News

All





Small Black Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Duplex” Cheap Dreams Will Be Out April 9 on 100% Electronica





Small Black have announced a new album, Cheap Dreams, and shared a stop-motion video for their new single “Duplex.” Cheap Dreams will be out on April 9 via 100% Electronica. The album, which the band describes as a “Long Island gothic surf epic,” will be their first in five years. Check out the Ryan Draybuck-directed “Duplex” video, as well as the cover art and tracklist for Cheap Dreams, below.

Frontman Josh Kolenik talked about the band’s new single in a press release: “We finished writing & recording ‘Duplex’ way before the world shut down last March, but the lyrics seemed oddly prophetic to me as we were doing the final mix. ‘Walking in the house alone / Pray on the ottoman / Amen for one.’ I was originally thinking about the absurdity of feeling alone amid the 9 million of us in NYC and yet suddenly, we were all isolated without much of a choice in the matter. In those weeks spent listening to the quiet out our Brooklyn windows, only broken by the occasional siren, unsure where the city or the world was headed, the song took on a new meaning.”

Last year, the band shared the album’s lead single, “Tampa.” Their most recent album, Best Blues, was released back in 2015 via Jagjaguwar.

Cheap Dreams Tracklist:

1. Tampa

2. Duplex

3. Postcard

4. Waterworks

5. Driftwood Fire

6. The Bridge

7. Service Merchandise

8. Cheap Dreams

9. Nobody Loves You

10. Dunes

11. Song to Ruin

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.