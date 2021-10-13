News

Smile Share New Single “Call My Name” (Feat. Robyn) Fantasy Island Due Out November 19 via Chimp Limbs/INGRID





Smile (the project of Peter Bjorn and John’s Björn Yttling and Joakim Åhlund) have shared their new single “Call My Name,” which features Robyn. It is the latest release from the duo’s forthcoming studio album, Fantasy Island, which will be out on November 19 via Chimp Limbs/INGRID. Listen below.

Robyn states in a press release: “I love singing ‘Call My Name’ and it was a true pleasure to record it and rave around in this beautiful song together with Joakim and Björn.”

Åhlund elaborates: “We’ve had the song knocking about for quite some time, but when Robyn sang it, she really lifted it to another level, her vocal is just packed with so much emotion.” Yttling adds: “‘Call My Name’ is a quite simple song about unconditional love, and the will to try and protect the one you love from a chaotic and threatening outside world.” “Yes, I think in mine and Björn’s case, when we wrote the song we were both directing the words to a child, but I suppose one can imagine it being sung to a lover as well, or any person you feel strongly about,” concludes Åhlund.

Last month, the duo shared the song “Eon” from the upcoming album.

