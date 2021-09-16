Snail Mail Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Album Title Track “Valentine”
Valentine Due Out November 5 via Matador
Sep 15, 2021
Photography by Tina Tyrell
Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has announced the release of her sophomore studio album, Valentine, which will be out on November 5 via Matador. Jordan has also shared a new video for the album’s title track and has announced a new 2021/2022 tour. Watch the Josh Coll-directed video for “Valentine” and check out the album’s tracklist/cover art as well as the list of tour dates below.
Jordan speaks about the new album in a press release, stating: “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all. Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”
She adds, regarding the “Valentine” video: “It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Josh Coll! Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty. But also Tim and Eric and watered down ginger ale, which I had to drink a shocking amount of in those drink-bombing scenes.”
Valentine was written and produced by Jordan and co-produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee).Jordan’s debut album as Snail Mail, Lush, came out in 2018.
Read our interview with Snail Mail on Lush.
Valentine Tracklist:
1. Valentine
2. Ben Franklin
3. Headlock
4. Light Blue
5. Forever (Sailing)
6. Madonna
7. c. et. al.
8. Glory
9. Automate
10. Mia
Snail Mail Tour Dates:
2021
Sat Nov 27 2021 - Richmond VA @ The National*
Sun Nov 28 2021 - Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*
Tue Nov 30 2021 - Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater*
Wed Dec 1 2021 - Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor*
Fri Dec 3 2021 - Birmingham AL @ Saturn*
Sat Dec 4 2021 - Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine*
Sun Dec 5 2021 - Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall*
Tue Dec 7 2021 - Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall*
Wed Dec 8 2021 - Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre*
Fri Dec 10 2021 - St Louis MO @ The Pageant*
Sat Dec 11 2021 - Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre*
Sun Dec 12 2021 - Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*
Mon Dec 13 2021 - Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre*
Wed Dec 15 2021 - Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*
Thu Dec 16 2021 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*
Fri Dec 17 2021 - Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall*
Sat Dec 18 2021 - Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony*
Sun Dec 19 2021 - Norfolk VA @ The NorVa*
Tue Dec 21 2021 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*
2022
Fri Feb 18 2022 - Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2
Sun Feb 20 2022 - Glasgow UK @ QMU
Tue Feb 22 2022 - Bristol UK @ SWX
Wed Feb 23 2022 - London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Fri Feb 25 2022 - Paris FR @ Le Trabendo
Sat Feb 26 2022 - Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne
Sun Feb 27 2022 - Bologna IT @ Locomotiv
Mon Feb 28 2022 - Milan IT @ Magnolia
Wed Mar 2 2022 - Zürich CH @ Bogen F
Thu Mar 3 2022 - Munich DE @ Ampere
Fri Mar 4 2022 - Dresden DE @ Groovestation
Sun Mar 6 2022 - Copenhagen DK @ Loppen
Mon Mar 7 2022 - Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen
Tue Mar 8 2022 - Oslo NO @ Parkteatret
Thu Mar 10 2022 - Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan
Sat Mar 12 2022 - Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater
Sun Mar 13 2022 - Hamburg DE @ Knust
Mon Mar 14 2022 - Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom
Tue Mar 15 2022 - Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9
Wed Mar 16 2022 - Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord
Tue Apr 5 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#
Wed Apr 6 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#
Thu Apr 7 2022 - Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#
Fri Apr 8 2022 - Boston MA @ Royale#
Sat April 9 2022 - Montreal QC @ Club Soda#
Mon Apr 11 2022 - Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#
Tue Apr 12 2022 - Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#
Thu Apr 14 2022 - Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#
Fri Apr 15 2022 - Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#
Sat Apr 16 2022 - Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#
Sun Apr 17 2022 - Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#
Wed Apr 20 2022 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^
Thu Apr 21 2022 - Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^
Fri Apr 22 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^
Sat Apr 23 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^
Sun Apr 24 2022 - Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^
Wed Apr 27 2022 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^
Thu Apr 28 2022 - San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^
Fri Apr 29 2022 - Mesa AZ @ The Nile^
Sat Apr 30 2022 - Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^
Mon May 2 2022 - Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^
Tue May 3 2022 - Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^
Thu May 5 2022 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage^
Fri May 6 2022 - Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^
Sat May 7 2022 - Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^
Sun May 8 2022 - Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville^
*w/ Spencer & Hotline TNT
#w/ Joy Again
^w/ The Goon Sax
