Snail Mail Reschedules 2021 U.S. and Early 2022 U.K./E.U. Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Surgery
Rescheduled U.S. Dates Announced, U.K./E.U Dates To Be Announced
Nov 22, 2021
Photography by Tina Tyrell
Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has announced the rescheduling of all 2021 U.S. and early 2022 U.K./E.U. tour dates due to the immediate need for vocal cord surgery. All U.S. 2021 dates have been rescheduled and can be found below; the rescheduled U.K./E.U. dates for early 2022 will be announced soon.
In a press release, Jordan writes: “Lindsey here—unfortunately, with terrible news this time. I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice.
“The recovery time is three months/speech therapy, and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first U.S. tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial U.K./Euro tour :(. I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing—we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”
Valentine, Jordan’s sophomore album, came out earlier this month via Matador.
Snail Mail 2022 Tour Dates (Rescheduled Dates in Bold):
Tue Apr 5 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#
Wed Apr 6 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#
Thu Apr 7 2022 - Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#
Fri Apr 8 2022 - Boston MA @ Royale#
Sat April 9 2022 - Montreal QC @ Club Soda#
Mon Apr 11 2022 - Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#
Tue Apr 12 2022 - Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#
Thu Apr 14 2022 - Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#
Fri Apr 15 2022 - Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#
Sat Apr 16 2022 - Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#
Sun Apr 17 2022 - Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#
Tues Apr 19 2022 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater^
Wed Apr 20 2022 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^
Thu Apr 21 2022 - Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^
Fri Apr 22 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^
Sat Apr 23 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^
Sun Apr 24 2022 - Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^
Wed Apr 27 2022 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^
Thu Apr 28 2022 - San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^
Fri Apr 29 2022 - Mesa AZ @ The Nile^
Sat Apr 30 2022 - Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^
Mon May 2 2022 - Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^
Tue May 3 2022 - Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^
Thu May 5 2022 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage^
Fri May 6 2022 - Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^
Sat May 7 2022 - Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^
Sun May 8 2022 - Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville^
Fri-Aug-12 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
Tue-Aug-16 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place
Wed-Aug-17 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
Fri-Aug-19 - Richmond, VA - The National
Sat-Aug-20 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Sun-Aug-21 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
Tue-Aug-23 - Orlando ,FL - The Beacham Theater
Wed-Aug-24 - Tampa FL - The Ritz Ybor
Fri-Aug-26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Sat-Aug-27 - Knoxville,TN - The Mill & Mine
Sun-Aug-28 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Tue-Aug-30 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
Wed-Aug-31 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
Fri-Sep-02 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
Sat-Sep-03 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sun-Sep-04 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
Tue-Sep-06 - Detroit ,MI - Majestic Theatre
Wed-Sep-07 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Fri-Sep-09 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
#w/ Joy Again
^w/ The Goon Sax
