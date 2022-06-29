News

All





Snail Mail Shares Cover of Superdrag’s “Feeling Like I Do” and New Version of “Headlock” Recorded for Spotify Singles





Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared a cover of Superdrag’s “Feeling Like I Do” in addition to a new version of her song “Headlock.” Both songs were recorded for Spotify Singles. Listen to the new singles below, along with Superdrag’s original version of “Feeling Like I Do.”

In a press release, Jordan states: “I think that the Spotify version of ‘Headlock’ is different from the original, in that the original was recorded almost two years ago, and the more I perform the song the more I think of ideas that I wish I had put into the original. This version gave me the opportunity to implement some of those ideas. It’s been really cool getting to cover ‘Feeling Like I Do’ by Superdrag because I love it, and I’ve loved it for a while, and I was able to make it my own by singing on it.”

Snail Mail’s latest album, Valentine, came out last year via Matador. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.