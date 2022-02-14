Snail Mail Shares Early Demo “Adore You”
Valentine Out Now via Matador
Feb 14, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared an early demo version of the title track from her latest album, Valentine. The demo, entitled “Adore You,” is a whispery and lo-fi version of the album track with differing structure and lyrics. Listen below.
Last week, Jordan shared a live performance of “Valentine.” Valentine came out last year via Matador and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Destroyer Shares New Song “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread” (News) — Destroyer
- Premiere: Dylan Meek Shares Early Stream of New Album ‘All I Need’ (News) —
- Young Prisms Share Video for New Single “Self Love” (News) — Young Prisms
- Dehd Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Bad Love” (News) — Dehd
- Cults Share Album Bonus Track “Valentine,” Reschedule U.S. Tour Dates (News) — Cults
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.