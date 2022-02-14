News

Snail Mail Shares Early Demo “Adore You” Valentine Out Now via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared an early demo version of the title track from her latest album, Valentine. The demo, entitled “Adore You,” is a whispery and lo-fi version of the album track with differing structure and lyrics. Listen below.

Last week, Jordan shared a live performance of “Valentine.” Valentine came out last year via Matador and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

