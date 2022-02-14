 Snail Mail Shares Early Demo “Adore You” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 14th, 2022  
Subscribe

Snail Mail Shares Early Demo “Adore You”

Valentine Out Now via Matador

Feb 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Bookmark and Share


Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared an early demo version of the title track from her latest album, Valentine. The demo, entitled “Adore You,” is a whispery and lo-fi version of the album track with differing structure and lyrics. Listen below.

Last week, Jordan shared a live performance of “Valentine.” Valentine came out last year via Matador and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent