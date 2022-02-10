Snail Mail Shares Live Performance of “Valentine”
Valentine Out Now via Matador
Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared a live performance of “Valentine,” taken from her recently released album of the same name. The performance was recorded for The Current radio station in Minnesota. View below.
Valentine came out in November via Matador. This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Jordan is set to release an early demo of the song “Adore You.”
