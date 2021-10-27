News

Snail Mail Shares Live Video for New Song “Madonna” Valentine Due Out November 5 via Matador

Photography by Tina Tyrell



Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared a live performance video of her new song “Madonna.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Valentine, which will be out on November 5 via Matador. Watch the video below.

Jordan speaks about the new song in a press release: “I am excited to share this one! In summation, it’s about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.”

Upon announcing the album last month, Jordan shared the album’s title track, “Valentine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Two weeks ago, she shared another track from the album, “Ben Franklin,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Her debut album, Lush, came out in 2018.

Read our interview with Snail Mail on Lush.

