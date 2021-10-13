News

Snail Mail Shares Video for New Single “Ben Franklin” Valentine Due Out November 5 via Matador





Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared a video for her new single “Ben Franklin.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Valentine, which will be out on November 5 via Matador. Check out the Josh Coll-directed video for “Ben Franklin” below.

Jordan states in a press release: “I wanted to sonically and lyrically get out of my comfort zone with ‘Ben Franklin.’ It felt only right that the visual accompaniment should include dancing in front of a camera and holding a 10 foot snake close to my face.”

Upon announcing the album last month, Jordan shared the album’s title track, “Valentine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her debut album, Lush, came out in 2018.

Read our interview with Snail Mail on Lush.

