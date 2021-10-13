 Snail Mail Shares Video for New Single “Ben Franklin” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 13th, 2021  
Subscribe

Snail Mail Shares Video for New Single “Ben Franklin”

Valentine Due Out November 5 via Matador

Oct 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared a video for her new single “Ben Franklin.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Valentine, which will be out on November 5 via Matador. Check out the Josh Coll-directed video for “Ben Franklin” below.

Jordan states in a press release: “I wanted to sonically and lyrically get out of my comfort zone with ‘Ben Franklin.’ It felt only right that the visual accompaniment should include dancing in front of a camera and holding a 10 foot snake close to my face.”

Upon announcing the album last month, Jordan shared the album’s title track, “Valentine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her debut album, Lush, came out in 2018.

Read our interview with Snail Mail on Lush.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent