Friday, November 5th, 2021  
Snail Mail – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

Valentine Out Now via Matador

Nov 05, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has released her sophomore studio album, Valentine, today via Matador. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album. Read the review here and check out the album below.

When the album was announced, Jordan shared its title track, “Valentine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another track from the album, “Ben Franklin,” also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s third single was “Madonna” and there was also a live performance video for the song.

Valentine was written and produced by Jordan and co-produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee). Her debut album, Lush, came out in 2018.

Jordan had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all. Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Read our interview with Snail Mail on Lush.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

