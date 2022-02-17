Snapped Ankles Share Video for New Single “Barbecue in Brazil”
Out Now via The Leaf Label
Feb 17, 2022
Photography by Laura Lewis
Snapped Ankles have shared a video for their new single, “Barbecue in Brazil.” View it below.
In a press release, the band state: “Have you ever taken a flight for a barbecue in Brazil? This is a song sung from the nemophilic corner of our woods, railing against instaconsumerism and the globally connected luxury travel industry that surrounds it. Let’s all meet at the last ever grill!”
The band’s last album, Forest of Your Problems, came out last year via The Leaf Label.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Stars Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl” (News) — Stars
- Snapped Ankles Share Video for New Single “Barbecue in Brazil” (News) — Snapped Ankles
- HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD” (News) — HEALTH
- Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City (Review) — Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard
- Premiere: Maggie Gently Shares New Single “Steady” (News) — Maggie Gently
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.