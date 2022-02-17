News

Snapped Ankles Share Video for New Single “Barbecue in Brazil” Out Now via The Leaf Label

Photography by Laura Lewis



Snapped Ankles have shared a video for their new single, “Barbecue in Brazil.” View it below.

In a press release, the band state: “Have you ever taken a flight for a barbecue in Brazil? This is a song sung from the nemophilic corner of our woods, railing against instaconsumerism and the globally connected luxury travel industry that surrounds it. Let’s all meet at the last ever grill!”

The band’s last album, Forest of Your Problems, came out last year via The Leaf Label.

