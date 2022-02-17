 Snapped Ankles Share Video for New Single “Barbecue in Brazil” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Snapped Ankles Share Video for New Single “Barbecue in Brazil”

Out Now via The Leaf Label

Feb 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Laura Lewis
Bookmark and Share


Snapped Ankles have shared a video for their new single, “Barbecue in Brazil.” View it below.

In a press release, the band state: “Have you ever taken a flight for a barbecue in Brazil? This is a song sung from the nemophilic corner of our woods, railing against instaconsumerism and the globally connected luxury travel industry that surrounds it. Let’s all meet at the last ever grill!”

The band’s last album, Forest of Your Problems, came out last year via The Leaf Label.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent