News

All





Sneaks Announces New Album for August Release Happy Birthday Is Due Out August 21 Via Merge; Listen to April’s “Mars in Virgo” Single





Sneaks, the solo moniker of Washington, DC’s Eva Moolchan, has announced a new album, Happy Birthday. It’s due out on August 21 via Merge. In April, the Washington, D.C. spoken word/punk musician also shared a new song, “Mars in Virgo.” Listen to the song below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

On Happy Birthday, Sneaks continues some of the collaborative relationships she formed on last year’s Highway Hypnosis, including mixing engineer Carlos Hernandez and producer Jacknife Lee.

Happy Birthday Tracklist:

1. Do You Want to Go Out Tonight

2. Faith

3. Mars in Virgo

4. Sanity

5. Scorpio on Your Side

6. Slightly Sophisticated

7. This World

8. Winter Weather

9. You’ve Got a Lot of Issues

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.