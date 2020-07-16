 Sneaks Announces New Album for August Release | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, July 16th, 2020  
Sneaks Announces New Album for August Release

Happy Birthday Is Due Out August 21 Via Merge; Listen to April’s “Mars in Virgo” Single

Jul 16, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela
Sneaks, the solo moniker of Washington, DC’s Eva Moolchan, has announced a new album, Happy Birthday. It’s due out on August 21 via Merge. In April, the Washington, D.C. spoken word/punk musician also shared a new song, “Mars in Virgo.” Listen to the song below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art. 

On Happy Birthday, Sneaks continues some of the collaborative relationships she formed on last year’s Highway Hypnosis, including mixing engineer Carlos Hernandez and producer Jacknife Lee. 

Happy Birthday Tracklist:

1. Do You Want to Go Out Tonight
2. Faith
3. Mars in Virgo
4. Sanity
5. Scorpio on Your Side
6. Slightly Sophisticated
7. This World
8. Winter Weather
9. You’ve Got a Lot of Issues

