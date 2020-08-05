News

All





snny Shares New Single “Postmodern Black” First Single From His Upcoming Debut Out Now





Hailing from the Ivory Coast, raised in Boston, and based in Iceland, snny takes on a wealth of artistic influences to create a genre-bending fusion of pop, hip hop, and R&B. His latest single comes on the heels of his May sophomore EP, Otitio, which spanned influences crossing international boundaries. He touches on moods ranging from the Ivory Coast grooves of “Abidjan” to sunny Los Angeles pop on “Pink Lemonade” and underlying melancholy on “Somewhere in Brooklyn.” His newest track, “Postmodern Black,” provides the first taste of snny’s upcoming full-length record, the first to be released under his new record label/artist co-op, Radio Silence.

“Postmodern Black” pairs a thumping bass synth with funk-tinged, syncopated guitar licks and addictive melodies. It is characteristically bright and shows off snny’s charming charisma. The airtight groove and swaggering instrumental is sure to make the track a fixture on late summer playlists. The lyrics match the marching beat as snny describes his long path toward triumph, sounding both self-assured and joyous.

He describes the track as “a sonic manifestation of my own self-reliance. It’s almost a superpower to be able to trust your instincts, and I wanted to render that notion with melody and instruments. As a young African man creating in this era I have a responsibility to my kinfolk to champion independence and fortitude during these divisive times.” The track is a confident declaration of intent and an exciting taste of what to look forward to on snny’s debut LP. Check out the song below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.