SOAK Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “last july”
If I Never Know You Like This Again Due Out May 20 via Rough Trade
Jan 25, 2022
Photography by Sam Hiscox
SOAK (Northern Ireland singer/songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, who uses they/them pronouns) have announced the release of a new album, If I Never Know You Like This Again, which will be out on May 20 via Rough Trade. They have also shared a video for a new track from the album, “last july.” View the Ellius Grace-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
“I hate the idea of getting older and forgetting, or having a family and not being able to perfectly explain a memory or a feeling. I always want to remember exactly how I felt at a certain moment,” Monds-Watson states in a press release. “This record is the most accurate picture of me. I felt no pressure at all, it was almost like I was ranting as I was writing. When I was looking to the past, it was as though I had a big lottery ball of all my recent memories and I would just randomly select which one I wanted to unpack. It helped me to process my past.”
If I Never Know You Like This Again is the follow-up to Monds-Watson’s sophomore album, 2019’s Grim Town. Read our review of Grim Town here.
Read our My Firsts interview and 2015 interview with SOAK.
If I Never Know You Like This Again Tracklist:
1. purgatory
2. last july
3. bleach
4.get well soon
5. red-eye
6. guts
7. baby, you’re full of shit
8. pretzel
9. neptune
10. swear jar
