SOAK Share Lyric Video For New Song “swear jar” (Plus Live Acoustic Video) If I Never Know You Like This Again Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade

Photography by Sam Hiscox



SOAK (Northern Ireland singer/songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson) is releasing a new album, If I Never Know You Like This Again, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now Monds-Watson (who uses they/them pronouns) have shared the album’s third single, “swear jar,” via a video for it. They have also shared a live video of them performing the song acoustically in a parking garage. Watch both videos below.

The song is about the breakdown of a relationship and the ensuing depression. Monds-Watson explains in a press release: “I felt so disconnected from myself and life that I was starting to question if I’d ever truly been present or if I’d always been on autopilot.”

When the album was announced, SOAK shared the album’s first single, “last july,” via a video. Then they shared the album’s second single, “purgatory,” via a video for it. “Purgatory” was one of our Songs of the Week.

If I Never Know You Like This Again is the follow-up to Monds-Watson’s sophomore album, 2019’s Grim Town. Read our review of Grim Town here.

Read our My Firsts interview and 2015 interview with SOAK.

SOAK Tour Dates:

May 25th - Dolan’s, Limerick

May 26th - Whelan’s, Dublin

May 28th - YES, Manchester

May 29th - The Caves, Edinburgh

May 31st - Village Underground, London

June 1st - Patterns, Brighton

June 2nd - Thekla, Bristol

