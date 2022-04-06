News

SOAK Share Video For New Song “purgatory” If I Never Know You Like This Again Due Out May 20 via Rough Trade

Photography by Sam Hiscox



SOAK (Northern Ireland singer/songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson) is releasing a new album, If I Never Know You Like This Again, on May 20 via Rough Trade. Now Monds-Watson (who uses they/them pronouns) have shared the album’s second single, “purgatory,” via a video for it. Watch it below.

In a press release, Monds-Watson says “purgatory” is “about the weight of time and the perpetual fear of reaching the end of your life, unsatisfied with how you’d spent it. The song came out of a slump phase, I wasn’t really a fan of myself and honestly just felt rather lost. In ways that felt like it’s own purgatory. I was trying to figure out how to make myself feel better, become a ‘better version’ of myself. So I guess whilst this song is about panic, it’s equally about the pursuit of change.”

When the album was announced, SOAK shared the album’s first single, “last july,” via a video.

If I Never Know You Like This Again is the follow-up to Monds-Watson’s sophomore album, 2019’s Grim Town. Read our review of Grim Town here.

Read our My Firsts interview and 2015 interview with SOAK.

