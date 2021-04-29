News

Soccer Mommy Announces Fall 2021 Headline Tour Dates Tickets on Sale Friday 12 p.m. ET





Nashville based artist Sophie Allison (aka Soccer Mommy) has announced her fall 2021 tour dates to support her 2020 album color theory. The tour begins in September and will feature Squirrel Flower in the first leg of the tour, followed by Emily Reo in the second half. Tour tickets will go on sale tomorrow (April 30) at 12 p.m. ET. Dates are listed in full below.

Color theory was released in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, so she didn’t really get a chance to tour the album (although she did open a Bernie Sanders rally). To keep busy during quarantine, Soccer Mommy released a deluxe binder version of color theory, joined forced with artists like Jay Som, Beabadoobee, and MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden in a Soccer Mommy & Friends Single Series in order to raise money for National Bail Out & Oxfam’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, as well as held a digital concert on the online gaming platform Club Penguin Rewritten.

Check out our February 2020 review for color theory.

Color theory is the follow-up to Allison’s debut full-length album, Clean, released in 2018 via Fat Possum. Gabe Wax produced the album (he also produced Clean), which was written on tour and recorded in Nashville at Alex The Great. The album title and song titles are all intended to be written in lowercase.

Read our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy on Clean.

Read our review of Clean.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:

9/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

9/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

9/17 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

9/19 - DC @ 9:30 Club *

9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

9/22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

9/23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

9/25 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre *

9/26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

9/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

9/29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/1 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

10/21 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s East ^

10/23 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

10/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

10/27 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^

10/29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/31 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

11/1 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

11/2 - Boise, ID @ Olympic ^

11/4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

11/6 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room ^

11/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

11/9 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

* w/ Squirrel Flower

^ w/ Emily Reo

