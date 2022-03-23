 Soccer Mommy Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Shotgun” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022  
Soccer Mommy Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Shotgun”

Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista

Mar 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sophie Hur
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has announced the release of a new album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. Allison has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Shotgun.” View the Kevin Lombardo-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” explains Allison in a press release. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

Sometimes, Forever was produced by Oneohtrix Point Never. Allison’s most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

Sometimes, Forever Tracklist:

1. Bones
2. With U
3. Unholy Affliction
4. Shotgun
5. newdemo
6. Darkness Forever
7. Don’t Ask Me
8. Fire in the Driveway
9. Following Eyes
10. Feel It All The Time
11. Still

Most Recent