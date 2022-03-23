News

All





Soccer Mommy Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Shotgun” Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista

Photography by Sophie Hur



Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has announced the release of a new album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. Allison has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Shotgun.” View the Kevin Lombardo-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” explains Allison in a press release. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

Sometimes, Forever was produced by Oneohtrix Point Never. Allison’s most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

Sometimes, Forever Tracklist:

1. Bones

2. With U

3. Unholy Affliction

4. Shotgun

5. newdemo

6. Darkness Forever

7. Don’t Ask Me

8. Fire in the Driveway

9. Following Eyes

10. Feel It All The Time

11. Still

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.