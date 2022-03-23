Soccer Mommy Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Shotgun”
Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista
Mar 23, 2022
Photography by Sophie Hur
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has announced the release of a new album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. Allison has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Shotgun.” View the Kevin Lombardo-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” explains Allison in a press release. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”
Sometimes, Forever was produced by Oneohtrix Point Never. Allison’s most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.
Sometimes, Forever Tracklist:
1. Bones
2. With U
3. Unholy Affliction
4. Shotgun
5. newdemo
6. Darkness Forever
7. Don’t Ask Me
8. Fire in the Driveway
9. Following Eyes
10. Feel It All The Time
11. Still
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Soccer Mommy Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Shotgun” (News) — Soccer Mommy
- Bauhaus Share First New Song in 14 Years, “Drink the New Wine” (News) — Bauhaus
- beabadoobee Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Talk” (News) — beabadoobee
- Flock of Dimes Announces New Companion Collection, Shares Video for New Song “It Just Goes On” (News) — Flock of Dimes, Wye Oak
- Luke Steele Shares Video for New Song “Pool of Love” (News) — Luke Steele
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.