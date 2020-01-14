Soccer Mommy Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “circle the drain”

News

Soccer Mommy (the project of Nashville native Sophie Allison) has announced a new album, color theory, and shared a new single from it, "circle the drain," via a video for the song. Color theory is due out February 28 via Loma Vista. Check out the Atiba Jefferson-directed "circle the drain" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art. Also below are Soccer Mommy's upcoming tour dates.

Color theory is the follow-up to Allison's debut full-length album, Clean, released in 2018 via Fat Possum. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. Gabe Wax produced the album (he also produced Clean), which was written on tour and recorded in Nashville at Alex The Great. Lars Stalfors mixed the album, which features the live Soccer Mommy band on studio recordings for the first time.

The album titles and song titles are all intended to be written in lowercase. Color theory also features two songs Soccer Mommy shared in 2019. In November she shared a seven-minute long "yellow is the color of her eyes," via a video for the track directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell). It was one of our Songs of the Week. "Yellow is the color of her eyes" featured Mary Lattimore on harp and followed "lucy," another new song Soccer Mommy shared in September that was also one of our Songs of the Week.

A press release had this to say about color theory: "Confronting the ongoing mental health and familial trials that have plagued Allison since pre-pubescence, color theory explores three central themes: blue, representing sadness and depression; yellow, symbolizing physical and emotional illness; and, finally, gray, representing darkness, emptiness and loss.

Allison had this to say about the album in a press release: "I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that's what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally. The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying."

The "circle the drain" video features pro-skateboarders Sean Malto, Jake Anderson, Curren Caples, and Nicole Hause.

In December Soccer Mommy shared a new song, "Feed," that's not found on color theory. It is instead taken from the soundtrack to the upcoming horror film The Turning, which is a more modern version of Henry James'1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. The soundtrack is due out January 24, 2020 via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks, the same day as the film. Floria Sigismondi directed the film, which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson. Lawrence and Yves Rothman produced the soundtrack, which also features Mitski, Courtney Love, Empress Of, The Aubrey's Ft. Finn Wolfhard, Vagabon, Cherry Glazerr, Lawrence Rothman, Kim Gordon, Warpaint, and more.

Read our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy on Clean.

Read our review of Clean.

color theory Tracklist:

1. bloodstream

2. circle the drain

3. royal screw up

4. night swimming

5. crawling in my skin

6. yellow is the color of her eyes

7. up the walls

8. lucy

9. stain

10. gray light

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:

03/16 - 03/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

03/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle*

03/28 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club*

03/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

04/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

04/04 - Boston, MA @ Paradise*

04/07 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral*

04/08 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix*

04/09 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*

04/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

04/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall^

04/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic^

04/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave^

04/22 - Denver, CO @ Gothic^

04/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room^

04/25 - Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee^

04/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

04/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore^

04/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda^

05/01 - San Diego, CA @ The Stage Room at UCSD^

05/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

05/03 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/05 - Austin, TX @ Emo's^

05/06 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

05/07 - Dallas, TX @ Granada^

05/09 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

06/04 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/05 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

06/06 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

06/08 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

06/09 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

06/11 - Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/13 - Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

06/15 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/16 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/18 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/19 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/20 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

06/22 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/23 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

06/24 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

*w/ Tomberlin

^w/ Emily Reo

