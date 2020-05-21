News

Soccer Mommy Announces Singles Series, Trades Covers with Jay Som Jay Som Covers Soccer Mommy’s “lucy” and Soccer Mommy Covers Jay Som’s “I Think You’re Alright”





Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) is the gift that just keeps on giving. After spearheading an 8-bit animated tour, she has now launched the Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series. It kicks off with Soccer Mommy and Jay Som (aka Melina Duterte) trading covers, with Jay Som covering Soccer Mommy’s “lucy,” and Soccer Mommy returning the favor with a cover of Jay Som’s “I Think You’re Alright.” Artists such as MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Beabadoobee, and Beach Bunny will also contribute to the series, with new releases coming every two weeks. Listen to the Jay Som and Soccer Mommy covers below.

“I had an extremely fun time recording the ‘lucy’ cover,” Duterte says in a press release. “Sophie has such a special way of entwining catchy melodies and sometimes dark chord progressions. I feel very lucky to be a part of this comp!”

Allison adds: “I’m super excited to kick things off with this Jay Som collab because Melina really made such an awesome new version of ‘lucy’. I have also always loved her song ‘I Think You’re Alright,’ so it was great to get a chance to cover it. It has such a sweet tenderness to it that just makes you feel warm inside.”

All net profits from the sales from this series will be donated to Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund that helps fight against poverty. An anonymous donor will match every dollar raised by this series up, to $5000.

Soccer Mommy released a new album, color theory, in February via Loma Vista.

Color theory is the follow-up to Allison’s debut full-length album, Clean, released in 2018 via Fat Possum. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. Gabe Wax produced the album (he also produced Clean), which was written on tour and recorded in Nashville at Alex The Great. Lars Stalfors mixed the album, which features the live Soccer Mommy band on studio recordings for the first time. The album title and song titles are all intended to be written in lowercase.

Read our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy on Clean.

Jay Som released a new album, Anak Ko, last year via Polyvinyl.

Anak Ko was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019.

Read our 2019 interview with Jay Som on Anak Ko.

Read our review of Anak Ko.

