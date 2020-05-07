News

All





Soccer Mommy Launches 8-Bit Music Video Tour for “crawling in my skin” Five Different Versions of the Video Take a Virtual Soccer Mommy to Five Different Cities





Soccer Mommy (the project of Nashville native Sophie Allison) has launched a music video for “crawling in my skin,” but in this age of social distancing and no live performances, there are various versions of the video that bring 8-bit animated versions of Allison and her band to various cities they were supposed to perform in before their tour was cancelled due to COVID-19. There are versions of the video for Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Toronto, and Austin, all directed by Bella Clark. Or you can download an 8-bit version of the band and make your own video to have them play in the location of your choice. To experience the full project go to Soccer Mommy’s website, but below are embeds of each version of the video.

In a press release Allison had this to say about the project: “It’s really hard having our tour be postponed because I was really excited to play all of the songs on color theory for everyone, ‘crawling in my skin’ in particular. I hope this little 8-bit performance can hold everyone over until the tour can happen.”

The press release points out that Allison “eschewed the more traditional tourist locations in each city, instead placing Sophie and co. in an abandoned subway station in Toronto, a haunted hotel in Chicago, a bat-filled Austin bridge, and more.”

Soccer Mommy released a new album, color theory, in February via Loma Vista and “crawling in my skin” is found on there. We previously posted our review of color theory and you can read that here.

Allison recently did the first Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music. Soccer Mommy also recently held a digital concert on the online gaming platform Club Penguin Rewritten.

Color theory is the follow-up to Allison’s debut full-length album, Clean, released in 2018 via Fat Possum. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. Gabe Wax produced the album (he also produced Clean), which was written on tour and recorded in Nashville at Alex The Great. Lars Stalfors mixed the album, which features the live Soccer Mommy band on studio recordings for the first time. The album title and song titles are all intended to be written in lowercase.

Read our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy on Clean.

Read our review of Clean.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.