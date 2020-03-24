News

Soccer Mommy Performs First Tiny Desk (Home) Concert color theory Out Now via Loma Vista





Tiny Desk Concerts are stripped down sets recorded at the desk of Bob Boilen, the host of NPR’s All Songs Considered. But as with everything else, adjustments have been made to account for COVID-19 and now NPR have launched a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, with artists performing from home under quarantine. The first participant is Soccer Mommy (the project of Nashville native Sophie Allison), who performs three songs solo on acoustic guitar: “Bloodstream,” “Circle the Drain,” and “Royal Screw Up.” Watch the home concert below.

Soccer Mommy released a new album, color theory, in February via Loma Vista. We previously posted our review of color theory and you can read that here.

Color theory is the follow-up to Allison’s debut full-length album, Clean, released in 2018 via Fat Possum. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. Gabe Wax produced the album (he also produced Clean), which was written on tour and recorded in Nashville at Alex The Great. Lars Stalfors mixed the album, which features the live Soccer Mommy band on studio recordings for the first time.

The album titles and song titles are all intended to be written in lowercase. Color theory also features two songs Soccer Mommy shared in 2019. In November she shared a seven-minute long “yellow is the color of her eyes,” via a video for the track directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell). It was one of our Songs of the Week. “Yellow is the color of her eyes” featured Mary Lattimore on harp and followed “lucy,” another new song Soccer Mommy shared in September that was also one of our Songs of the Week.

When the album was announced in January, Soccer Mommy shared a new single from it, “circle the drain,” via a Atiba Jefferson-directed for the song. “Circle the drain” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Then Soccer Mommy shared another song from the album, album opener “bloodstream,” via a Bella Clark-directed animated video.

Then Soccer Mommy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to make her TV debut performing two singles from the album: “circle the drain” on the broadcast show and “lucy” as a web-exclusive.

A previous press release had this to say about color theory: “Confronting the ongoing mental health and familial trials that have plagued Allison since pre-pubescence, color theory explores three central themes: blue, representing sadness and depression; yellow, symbolizing physical and emotional illness; and, finally, gray, representing darkness, emptiness and loss.

Allison had this to say about the album in the previous press release: “I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally. The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

In December Soccer Mommy shared a new song, “Feed,” that’s not found on color theory. It is instead taken from the soundtrack to the horror film The Turning, which is a more modern version of Henry James’1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. The soundtrack came out on January 24, 2020 via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks, the same day as the film.

Read our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy on Clean.

Read our review of Clean.

