Tuesday, April 26th, 2022  
Soccer Mommy Performs “Shotgun” on “Jimmy Fallon”

Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista

Apr 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed the track “Shotgun,” taken from her forthcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. View the performance below.

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Allison shared “Shotgun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the song “Unholy Affliction.” Her most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

