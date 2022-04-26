News

Soccer Mommy Performs “Shotgun” on “Jimmy Fallon” Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista





Last night, Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed the track “Shotgun,” taken from her forthcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. View the performance below.

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Allison shared “Shotgun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the song “Unholy Affliction.” Her most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

