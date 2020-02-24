News

Soccer Mommy Shares Animated Video for New Song “bloodstream” color theory Due Out This Friday via Loma Vista

Photography by Brian Ziff



Soccer Mommy (the project of Nashville native Sophie Allison) is releasing a new album, color theory, this Friday via Loma Vista. Now she has shared another song from the album, album opener "bloodstream," via a Bella Clark-directed animated video. Soccer Mommy also just performed at a Bernie Sanders rally in Houston this past weekend and will be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday. Check out "bloodstream" below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Color theory is the follow-up to Allison's debut full-length album, Clean, released in 2018 via Fat Possum. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. Gabe Wax produced the album (he also produced Clean), which was written on tour and recorded in Nashville at Alex The Great. Lars Stalfors mixed the album, which features the live Soccer Mommy band on studio recordings for the first time.

The album titles and song titles are all intended to be written in lowercase. Color theory also features two songs Soccer Mommy shared in 2019. In November she shared a seven-minute long "yellow is the color of her eyes," via a video for the track directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell). It was one of our Songs of the Week. "Yellow is the color of her eyes" featured Mary Lattimore on harp and followed "lucy," another new song Soccer Mommy shared in September that was also one of our Songs of the Week.

When the album was announced in January, Soccer Mommy shared a new single from it, "circle the drain," via a Atiba Jefferson-directed for the song. "Circle the drain" was one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release had this to say about color theory: "Confronting the ongoing mental health and familial trials that have plagued Allison since pre-pubescence, color theory explores three central themes: blue, representing sadness and depression; yellow, symbolizing physical and emotional illness; and, finally, gray, representing darkness, emptiness and loss.

Allison had this to say about the album in the previous press release: "I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that's what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally. The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying."

In December Soccer Mommy shared a new song, "Feed," that's not found on color theory. It is instead taken from the soundtrack to the horror film The Turning, which is a more modern version of Henry James'1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. The soundtrack came out on January 24, 2020 via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks, the same day as the film.

Read our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy on Clean.

Read our review of Clean.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:

03/16 - 03/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

03/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle*

03/28 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club*

03/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

04/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

04/04 - Boston, MA @ Paradise* SOLD OUT

04/05 - Boston, MA @ Paradise*

04/07 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral*

04/08 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix*

04/09 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*

04/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall* SOLD OUT

04/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall^

04/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic^

04/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave^

04/22 - Denver, CO @ Gothic^

04/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room^

04/25 - Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee^

04/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

04/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore^

04/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda^

05/01 - San Diego, CA @ The Stage Room at UCSD^

05/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

05/03 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/05 - Austin, TX @ Emo's^

05/06 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

05/07 - Dallas, TX @ Granada^

05/09 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom^

05/17 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

06/04 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/05 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

06/06 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

06/08 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

06/09 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

06/11 - Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/12 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/13 - Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

06/15 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/16 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/18 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/19 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/20 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

06/22 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/23 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke's

06/24 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/25 - Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester

06/28 - London, UK @ Finsbury Park #

06/30 - Dublin, IE @ Trinity College %

07/02 - Barcelona, SP @ Vida Festival

07/17 - Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

08/02 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival



*w/ Tomberlin

^w/ Emily Reo

# w/ Kings of Leon

% w/ HAIM

